Sonam Kapoor's special coronation concert outfit created by 2 designers

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 07, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ajuha is all set for her spoken word performance at the coronation concert for the newly-crowned King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Since the news of the actor's participation in the royal event surfaced, fans and the fashion industry have been buzzing with anticipation about what she will wear. Now, the details of her outfits are finally out!

Kapoor Ahuja's ensemble custom collaboration between these designers

According to Vogue India, for the grand event, the actor will take the spotlight in a floor-length gown, a custom collaboration between Indian designer Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. It reportedly features architectural godet pleats, the inspiration of which was taken from the 17th- and 18th-century calico prints, a commodity commonly traded between India and the United Kingdom in the bygone era.

Actor shares close relationship with designer Khanna

Kapoor Ahuja has loyally worn Khanna-designed outfits on many of her momentous occasions over the years. To recall, the trendsetting actor wore a chevron-striped monochrome cape lehenga for her wedding reception in 2018 which was designed by none other than the talented Khanna. Moreover, one can vividly remember her in a hot pink lehenga designed by Khanna for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding.

Actor to introduce Commonwealth virtual choir

Since her marriage to Anand Ahuja in 2018, the actor oscillates between two homes, one in Mumbai and another in London, UK. Recently, the B-town celebrity confirmed the news that she would be giving a spoken word performance introducing Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at King Charles III's coronation concert. Viewers at home can live-stream the whole event on BBC iPlayer's website.

Other prominent stars who will perform at coronation concert

The ceremony will witness performances from the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. It will be hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville. Meanwhile, the spectators sitting amid the audience will include Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among others.