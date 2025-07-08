Wiaan Mulder's SA claim innings win over Zimbabwe: Key stats 

South Africa routed Zimbabwe 2-0 after winning the Test series decider at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Proteas thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs on Day 3. They bowled the hosts twice after scoring 626/5d. The match was marked by SA skipper Wiaan Mulder's incredible triple-century. His decision to declare with Brian Lara's record in sight made headlines.

Triple-ton Triple-ton on Test debut as captain South Africa had a turbulent start in the 2nd Test, having been reduced to 24/2. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He was later joined by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, with SA crossing 400. Starting Day 2 at the overnight score of 264*, Mulder added 103 runs to his total as SA declared at 626/5.

Score Fifth-highest individual score in Tests Mulder finished unbeaten on 367 off 334 balls, a knock laced with 49 fours and 4 sixes. He could have joined Lara in the elite 400-run club. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder slammed the fifth-highest individual score in Tests, behind Lara (400* vs England), Australia's Matthew Hayden (380 vs Zimbabwe), Lara (374 vs England), and SL's Mahela Jayawardene (374 vs SA).

Milestones Other notable records attained by Mulder Mulder became the third captain with a 350-plus score in Tests. He is SA's second triple-centurion in Tests after Hashim Amla. The latter made 311* against England in 2012. The former also slammed the second-fastest triple-century in the format (297 balls), only behind Virender Sehwag's (278 balls). Earlier, Mulder became the third player to register a 200-plus score in their Test debut as captain.

Information Second-most boundaries in a Test innings Mulder's innings included 53 boundaries (49 fours and 4 sixes), the second-most ever in a Test innings. The only player to have hit more boundaries in a Test innings is England's John Edrich, who had struck 57 (52 fours and 5 sixes).

1st innings South Africa's record run-rate Mulder's innings helped South Africa declare their first innings at a mammoth 626/5. The innings run rate read 5.49. This is the second-best run rate for any 600-plus total in Test cricket history, only behind England's 6.5 while scoring 657 runs against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022. Notably, Bedingham (82) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (78) also scored half-centuries for the Proteas.

ZIM 1st innings Zimbabwe perish for 170 in 1st innings Zimbabwe had the worst possible start to their innings. After conceding 600-plus runs across two days, they lost opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano on the very first ball. The hosts were soon down to 82-6, with Sean Williams holding one end. He slammed an unbeaten 83 (55) as Zimbabwe perished for 170. Prenelan Subrayen took four wickets, with Mulder also chipping in with two scalps.