Ruthless South Africa have won their last eight Tests: Stats
South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final after beating Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years after chasing down 282. Aiden Markram slammed a historic ton to help SA get home.
Notably, the Temba Bavuma-led side have not lost a Test since August last year.
Have a look at the key stats.
SA topped 2023-25 WTC table
As per Cricbuzz, South Africa are now unbeaten in eight Tests since August last year.
The Proteas booked their first-ever WTC final spot with a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion last year.
They eventually finished atop the 2023-25 WTC cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (Points percentage: 69.44).
Shaky start for SA
South Africa's road to the WTC final was not easy.
The Proteas started this cycle with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, losing one and winning another by an innings.
They were then blanked 0-2 in New Zealand, having sent a second-string team. The series clashed with SA20.
SA had named an uncapped player, Neil Brand, as their skipper for that tour.
Performances
How SA bounced back
SA's golden period started with the West Indies tour. They won the two-Test series 1-0.
SA then thrashed Bangladesh 2-0, winning matches in Mirpur and Chattogram.
The Proteas's 2-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in a two-Test home series, played in Durban and Gqeberha, took them to the top of the WTC standings.
Bavuma's team thrashed Pakistan 2-0 at home in their final assignment.
SA's eighth successive win in Test cricket
The 2025 WTC final gave SA their eighth successive win in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, this is SA's second-longest winning streak in the format (successive maches). They won nine consecutive Tests between March 2002 and May 2003.
Do you know?
According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma now has the joint-most wins (9) for a captain in their first 10 Tests, with England's Percy Chapman. Douglas Jardine, Warwick Armstrong, Lindsay Hassett, Waqar Younis, Ricky Ponting, and Ben Stokes have eight such wins.