These captains trapped their counterparts twice in a Lord's Test
What's the story
Australian skipper Pat Cummins put up a brilliant show in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, though his side lost by five wickets at Lord's.
He claimed seven wickets in the game, which includes a 6/28 in the first innings.
Notably, he trapped opposition captain Temba Bavum across both innings.
Here we look at the instances of captains dismissing their opposite numbers twice in a Lord's Test.
#5
Cummins vs Bavuma, 2025
Bavuma was going well in SA's first innings before Cummins trapped him for 36. His dismissal ignited a collapse as SA went from 94/4 to 138/10.
Meanwhile, the SA skipper played a stellar innings of 66 runs off 134 balls in the fourth innings despite battling with a hamstring injury.
Though Cummins trapped him on this occasion as well, SA accomplished the 282-run target to win the game.
#4
Flintoff vs Jayawardene - 2006
The last instance of a captain trapping his opposite number twice in a Lord's Test was in 2006 when Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene fell to Andrew Flintoff of England.
Jayawardene played a fine 61-run knock in SL's first innings before Flintoff cut short his stay.
The batting talisman made a century in his second outing. Flintoff dismissed him for 119 on this occasion as the game ended in a draw.
#3
Robins vs Page - 1937
In 1937, England's Walter Robins dismissed New Zealand's captain Curly Page twice at Lord's.
The leg-spinner's brilliance meant Page could only made nine runs in his first outing.
The NZ skipper had the onus to make his bat talk in the fourth innings as his team was chasing 356.
However, Robins dismissed him for 13 on this occasion as the game was drawn.
#2
Gilligan vs Taylor - 1924
England skipper Arthur Gilligan accomplished this milestone in 1924 by dismissing South Africa's Herbie Taylor twice.
Taylor, who opened the innings, fell to Gilligan in the first few minutes of the game. He departed for four runs.
The SA captain batted at number five in his second outing but the shuffle did not turn out to be fruitful as Gilligan dismissed him for 8. England recorded an innings win in this game.
#1
Noble vs MacLaren - 1909
The first captain to achieve this feat at Lord's was Australia's Monty Noble, who dismissed England's Archie MacLaren twice in 1909.
Batting at number six, MacLaren could only manage seven runs in the first innings as he was one of Noble's three victims.
The batter made 24 runs in his second outing as he was Noble's only scalp in this innings. Meanwhile, Australia won this match by nine wickets.