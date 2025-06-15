How South Africa have fared in ICC tournament finals
What's the story
South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final after beating Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years after chasing down 282. Aiden Markram slammed a historic ton to help SA get home.
Notably, SA last won an ICC trophy in 1998.
Here's how the Proteas have fared in Men's ICC tournament finals.
#1
1998 Champions Trophy final, Dhaka
In 1998, the ICC introduced the Champions Trophy, known as the ICC Knockout Tournament back then. The first edition was played in Bangladesh.
South Africa played three matches in that tournament, beating England first and then Sri Lankan in the semi-final.
The Proteas won the final by chasing down 246 against West Indies in Dhaka. Jacques Kallis scored 37 and took five wickets.
#2
2024 T20 World Cup final, Barbados
SA fell short of the 2024 T20 World Cup title as India defeated them in the final.
Nevertheless, it was a memorable tourney for the Proteas as they qualified for a World Cup final for the first time (ODIs or T20Is).
In the final against India, SA tumbled while chasing down 177. They faltered when the equation was down to a run-a-ball 30 required.
#3
2025 World Test Championship final, Lord's
As mentioned, South Africa chased down 282 against Australia in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's.
Markram was the star of their run-chase, having smashed a match-winning 136.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the sixth instance of South Africa successfully chasing down a 250-plus target in Test cricket.
This was also their fourth such successful run-chase against Australia in the format.