South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final after beating Australia at Lord's.

The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years after chasing down 282, now the joint second-highest successful run-chase at the Home of Cricket, as per Cricbuzz.

Aiden Markram slammed a historic ton to help SA get home.

Here are the highest successful run-chases at Lord's in Tests.