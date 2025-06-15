A look at highest successful run-chases at Lord's in Tests
South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final after beating Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years after chasing down 282, now the joint second-highest successful run-chase at the Home of Cricket, as per Cricbuzz.
Aiden Markram slammed a historic ton to help SA get home.
Here are the highest successful run-chases at Lord's in Tests.
#1
West Indies: 342 vs England, 1984
West Indies are the only side to have chased down 300-plus runs at Lord's in Test cricket.
They completed the 342-run target against hosts England in the 1984 Lord's Test.
Opener Gordon Greenidge slammed an incredible and a historic double-century (214*), with Larry Gomes scoring an unbeaten 92.
England declared for 300/9 in the second innings, but WI scripted a turnaround on Day 5.
#2
South Africa: 282 vs Australia, 2025
As mentioned, South Africa chased down 282 against Australia in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's.
Markram was the star of their run-chase, having smashed a match-winning 136.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the sixth instance of South Africa successfully chasing down a 250-plus target in Test cricket.
This was also their fourth such successful run-chase against Australia in the format.
#3
England: 282 vs New Zealand, 2004
In the 2004 Lord's Test against New Zealand, hosts England scripted history by chasing down 282.
NZ racked up 386 in the first innings, before England responded with 441.
Mark Richardson and Brendon McCullum then powered the visitors to 336.
Nasser Hussain slammed an incredible ton as England completed the run-chase in 87 overs. Andrew Strauss and Graham Thorpe also hammered half-centuries.