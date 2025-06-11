WTC 2023-25: India to earn ₹12.31 crore despite missing final
What's the story
Despite not making it to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, Team India will bag a whopping $1.44 million (approximately ₹12.31 crore).
The reward is nearly as much as the winners of the last two editions earned—New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023).
This is due to the ICC's decision to increase the WTC prize pool to $3.6 million for this edition.
Team standings
Australia, SA to battle it out for WTC crown
India, who were the runners-up in the last two editions, finished third in the 2023-25 WTC points table.
South Africa and Australia qualified for the final after finishing first and second respectively on the points table.
The final will be played on June 11 at the iconic Lord's, with Australia hoping to defend their title after winning it two years ago against India.
ICC's decision
What is the prize money for 2025 WTC final?
The winners of the 2025 WTC final, whether it's Australia or South Africa, will get a prize money of $3.6 million.
This is more than double the money earned by New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023).
Even the losing finalists are assured of more than $2.1 million this time around, which is higher than the previous prize money given out in previous editions.
Test cricket promotion
India finish 3rd, walk away with $1.44 million
The ICC earlier said, "The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC's efforts to prioritize Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition."
Despite missing out on a spot in their third successive WTC final, India will still walk away with a hefty sum.
They finished third this time around with 50% points after losing to New Zealand (0-3) at home and Australia (1-3) Down Under.