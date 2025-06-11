What's the story

Despite not making it to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, Team India will bag a whopping $1.44 million (approximately ₹12.31 crore).

The reward is nearly as much as the winners of the last two editions earned—New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023).

This is due to the ICC's decision to increase the WTC prize pool to $3.6 million for this edition.