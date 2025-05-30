'Love bowling with Dukes': Jasprit Bumrah ahead of England tour
What's the story
India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his excitement for the upcoming five-Test series against hosts England.
The tour starts with a warm-up match on June 13 and the first Test in Leeds on June 20.
Speaking to former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 cricket YouTube channel, Bumrah said he is looking forward to bowling with the Duke ball despite its challenges.
Tour challenges
Duke ball and swinging conditions: Bumrah's anticipation
Bumrah, the world's No. 1 Test bowler, said he loves bowling with the Duke ball but is unsure about its current behavior due to constant changes.
He also mentioned the swinging conditions and how a soft ball presents a challenge.
"Playing in England is always a different challenge," Bumrah said. "I always love bowling with the Dukes ball."
Test record
Bumrah's past performance and future expectations
The upcoming Test series will be Bumrah's third in England, where he has taken 37 wickets in eight matches (excluding the 2021 World Test Championship final) at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 51.9.
He said any of his fellow fast bowlers in the squad - Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh - could run through oppositions when teams play aggressively like England do.
Cricket analysis
Bumrah's thoughts on England's aggressive cricket style
Bumrah admitted he doesn't really understand the ultra-aggressive style of cricket that England plays.
But, as a bowling unit, they always feel confident that anyone could run through and get wickets on a given day when batters are being ultra-aggressive.
The five Tests in England will be played over 15 days from June 20 to July 4 across Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester and The Oval.
Workload strategy
Bumrah's approach to workload management
Bumrah, who played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup win last year, has been managing his workload carefully.
He said he will play all three formats but pick and choose his games to keep his body fresh.
"Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long," Bumrah said. "But eventually you have to understand where your body is going."
Information
Bumrah gearing up for Eliminator
Meanwhile, Bumrah is currently serving Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer will next be seen in action during the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans on May 30. Bumrah has been phenomenal this season, having scalped 17 wickets at 14.64 and at an economy of 6.33.