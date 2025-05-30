Presenting the 380-plus totals in England-West Indies ODIs
England began their new era under captain Harry Brook with a massive 238-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The hosts posted a mammoth total of 400/8 in their allotted overs, thanks to four half-centuries.
Jacob Bethell's explosive innings helped England post their second-ever 400-plus total against West Indies.
In response, the visitors were bowled out for just 162.
Here we decode the 380-plus totals in ENG-WI ODIs.
#3
West Indies - 389/10 at St George's, 2019
Chasing a mammoth 419 in the 2019 St George ODI against England, WI were off to a flier thanks to Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who slammed a 19-ball fifty.
He later brought up his hundred off 55 balls en route to a record-breaking 97-ball 162.
Darren Bravo (61) and Carlos Brathwaite (50) also supported Gayle well as WI touched the 300-run mark in 35.1 overs with five wickets in hand.
However, the hosts were eventually restricted to 389/10.
#2
England - 400/8 at Edgbaston, 2025
England, in the aforementioned Edgbaston ODI, recorded their highest score against WI at home - 400/8.
Each of their top seven batters scored over 30 runs, a first in ODI history.
Jamie Smith (37 off 24), Ben Duckett (60 off 48), Joe Root (57 off 65), Harry Brook (58 off 45), Jos Buttler (37 off 32), Jacob Bethell (82 off 53) and Will Jacks (39 off 24) powered them.
West Indies were bowled out for just 162 runs in response.
#1
England - 418/6 at St George's, 2019
England's highest score against WI was recorded in the aforementioned St George's ODI (418/6).
Openers Jonny Bairstow (56) and Alex Hales (82) added 100 runs in quick time as WI were pushed on the backfoot straightaway.
However, Jos Buttler was the star of the day, scoring 150 off just 77 balls. Skipper Eoin Morgan (103) also made a hundred to power England.
Though WI fought well in response, they eventually fell short.