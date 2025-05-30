What's the story

England began their new era under captain Harry Brook with a massive 238-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The hosts posted a mammoth total of 400/8 in their allotted overs, thanks to four half-centuries.

Jacob Bethell's explosive innings helped England post their second-ever 400-plus total against West Indies.

In response, the visitors were bowled out for just 162.

Here we decode the 380-plus totals in ENG-WI ODIs.