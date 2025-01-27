Shan Masood reflects on Pakistan's humiliating defeat in Multan Test
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has created history by beating Pakistan in the second Test of the series, marking their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 34 years.
The defeat in Multan meant the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled under West Indian spinners' pressure on the final day, ending their innings at a mere 133 runs.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted that his team didn't perform well.
Batting collapse
Pakistan's batting lineup falters under pressure
Pakistan's chase of a 254/run target was derailed by the West Indies's spin attack.
The home side resumed Day 3 at 76/4, requiring another 178 runs for victory.
However, their batting order crumbled within the first 20 minutes of play.
Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican played a key role in this downfall, sending Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali back in quick succession.
By the time Pakistan's score read 76/6, their hopes of winning had faded.
Post-match reflections
Captain Masood reflects on Pakistan's performance
After the defeat, Masood spoke about his team's performance in the post-match presentation.
He accepted their mistakes but also pointed out how they improved over the course of the series.
"I think the only option left was to bring the fast bowler on and have a crack," said Masood.
He added Pakistan struggled to get tail-enders out in this match, something they did well in South Africa and Australia tours.
Resilience highlighted
Masood emphasizes resilience and individual achievements
Despite the loss, Masood lauded his team's resilience and emphasized on some impressive individual performances.
"It's a game of all stakeholders, and I appreciate the players for being willing to throw themselves into the den despite not being used to it," he said.
He also noted Pakistan had won three out of four Tests on similar pitches, and spoke of encouraging performances from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, who made significant contributions in this series.
Proactive strategy
Masood calls for proactive approach in future games
Masood emphasized the importance of a more aggressive approach from his side in upcoming matches.
He referred to West Indies's captain Kraigg Brathwaite's attacking half-century in the second Test.
"We might not get those big hundreds, but we need to take the game on, like Brathwaite did," he said.
This highlights Masood's opinion that an assertive approach could be crucial for Pakistan's success ahead.