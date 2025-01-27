What's the story

The West Indies cricket team has created history by beating Pakistan in the second Test of the series, marking their first Test win on Pakistani soil in 34 years.

The defeat in Multan meant the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled under West Indian spinners' pressure on the final day, ending their innings at a mere 133 runs.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted that his team didn't perform well.