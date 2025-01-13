Decoding batters with triple-centuries in Pakistan vs West Indies Tests
What's the story
As the West Indies cricket team sets out on its Pakistan tour, fans are eagerly waiting for the first Test series between the two nations on Pakistani soil since November 2006.
The two-match series, which will get underway on January 17, will be a historic one.
Over the years, many players have made their mark in these clashes with phenomenal run tallies.
Let's look at the batters with triple-centuries in Tests between WI and Pakistan.
#1
Hanif Mohammad - 337 in Bridgetown, 1958
The 1958 Test between West Indies and Pakistan in Bridgetown saw the visitors make a stunning comeback in their second innings.
Pakistan batted brilliantly while following-on as Mohammad headlined the proccedings with a record-breaking 337.
The opener, who was involved in two 150-plus stands, smoked 24 boundaries en route to his stay.
His brilliance helped Pakistan secure a draw. Meanwhile, Mohammad's 337 remains the highest individual Test score by a Pakistani to date.
#2
Gary Sobers - 365* in Kingston, 1958
Two of three triple-tons in the WI-Pakistan Test history were recorded in the 1958 series.
The Kingston match saw Gary Sobers break the record for the then highest score in Test cricket with 365 not out as the West Indies won by an innings and 174 runs.
He accomplished the milestone while batting at number three in the second innings as he smoked 38 fours.
Sobers's brilliance meant WI declared at 790/3.
#3
Azhar Ali - 302* in Dubai, 2016
Azhar Ali, who made a marathon 302* in the 2016 Dubai game, was the first cricketer with a triple-hundred in a Day-Night Test.
Opening the innings, Azhar smashed 23 fours and two maximums during his 469-ball stay as Pakistan made 579/3d batting first.
In response, WI scored 357 before Pakistan were folded for 123. WI managed 289 runs thereafter to lose by 56 runs .