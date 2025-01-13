What's the story

As the West Indies cricket team sets out on its Pakistan tour, fans are eagerly waiting for the first Test series between the two nations on Pakistani soil since November 2006.

The two-match series, which will get underway on January 17, will be a historic one.

Over the years, many players have made their mark in these clashes with phenomenal run tallies.

Let's look at the batters with triple-centuries in Tests between WI and Pakistan.