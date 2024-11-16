Summarize Simplifying... In short Jason Holder will miss the upcoming Bangladesh Tests due to shoulder rehab, making room for Anderson Phillip's return to the West Indies Test squad.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is also back after a rest period, while Joshua Da Silva retains his vice-captaincy.

However, spinners Gudakesh Motie and Bryan Charles have been dropped from the squad.

West Indies will host Bangladesh in two Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jason Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests due to shoulder rehab

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:04 pm Nov 16, 202412:04 pm

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will miss the next two home Tests against Bangladesh as he continues his shoulder rehabilitation. The first Test will start at the end of November. Meanwhile, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair has been welcomed back to the 15-member squad after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the last Test series against South Africa in August.

Squad update

Anderson Phillip returns to West Indies Test squad

Right-arm fast bowler Anderson Phillip has also been recalled to the West Indies Test squad. This will be Phillip's first appearance since December 2022 in Australia. Phillip's return comes after a successful domestic 50-over competition for Trinidad & Tobago and a county stint with Lancashire. The pacer claimed nine wickets against Worcestershire in September end during his time with Lancashire.

Player reinstatement

Alzarri Joseph reinstated after rest period

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is another player returning to the Test team, having been rested for the South Africa series due to his "considerable workload." Although he missed the South Africa series, Joseph has been playing in the T20I series against England after playing ODIs against them. However, he was suspended for the first two T20Is.

Leadership role

Joshua da Silva retains vice-captaincy in Test squad

Meanwhile, Joshua Da Silva has retained his vice-captaincy in the latest 15-man squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. This comes despite Alzarri Joseph's return, who was the vice-captain before he missed the South Africa series. The selectors had named Da Silva as Kraigg Brathwaite's deputy in Joseph's absence.

Squad changes

Gudakesh Motie and Bryan Charles dropped from Test squad

The return of Sinclair, Phillip, and Joseph has seen spinners Gudakesh Motie and Bryan Charles being dropped from the Test squad. Motie is currently featuring in the white-ball games against England but was dropped from the Test side after two disappointing performances against South Africa. Charles, an off-spinner who didn't get an opportunity to make his Test debut in the South Africa series, has also been dropped.

Information

Here is the squad

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Joshua Da Silva (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.