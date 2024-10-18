Summarize Simplifying... In short The West Indies holds the record for the largest lead taken by a visiting team in a Test match in India, with a 490-run lead in 1958.

South Africa follows with a 418-run lead in 2008, and England with a 380-run lead in 1985.

The fourth spot is shared by New Zealand and West Indies, both securing a 356-run lead in their respective matches.

NZ claimed a 356-run lead over India in the Bengaluru Test

Visiting teams with biggest leads in a Test in India

By Parth Dhall 03:14 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story New Zealand claimed a massive 356-run lead against India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis dominated the home side after bowling them out for a record low of 46. New Zealand's lead is now the joint fourth-biggest taken by a visiting team against India in India (Test cricket). Have a look at this list.

#1

490 - West Indies, Kolkata, 1958

490 is the biggest lead taken by a visiting side against India away from home in the longest format. This happened after the West Indies scored 614/5d in the Eden Gardens Test in 1958. India were bowled out for 124 and 154 after receiving a follow-on. West Indies went on to win by an innings and 336 runs.

#2

418 - South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

Only one other visiting side has taken a 400+ lead in a Test in India. In 2008, South Africa bowled out India for a mere 76 in the first innings of the 2nd Test (Ahmedabad). The Proteas then responded with a 494/7d. Although India scored 328 in the second innings, they lost by an innings and 90 runs.

#3

380 - England, Chennai, 1985

The Sunil Gavaskar-led Team India faced a nine-wicket defeat to England in the 1985 Chennai Test. They were bundled out for 272 after electing to bat first. Double-tons from Graeme Flower and Mike Gatting helped the visitors rack up 652/7d in the second innings. India bounced back to score 412 but ended up losing the match.

Information

NZ, WI share this spot

As mentioned, NZ's 356 is the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India in Tests. In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium.