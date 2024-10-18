Visiting teams with biggest leads in a Test in India
New Zealand claimed a massive 356-run lead against India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis dominated the home side after bowling them out for a record low of 46. New Zealand's lead is now the joint fourth-biggest taken by a visiting team against India in India (Test cricket). Have a look at this list.
490 - West Indies, Kolkata, 1958
490 is the biggest lead taken by a visiting side against India away from home in the longest format. This happened after the West Indies scored 614/5d in the Eden Gardens Test in 1958. India were bowled out for 124 and 154 after receiving a follow-on. West Indies went on to win by an innings and 336 runs.
418 - South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008
Only one other visiting side has taken a 400+ lead in a Test in India. In 2008, South Africa bowled out India for a mere 76 in the first innings of the 2nd Test (Ahmedabad). The Proteas then responded with a 494/7d. Although India scored 328 in the second innings, they lost by an innings and 90 runs.
380 - England, Chennai, 1985
The Sunil Gavaskar-led Team India faced a nine-wicket defeat to England in the 1985 Chennai Test. They were bundled out for 272 after electing to bat first. Double-tons from Graeme Flower and Mike Gatting helped the visitors rack up 652/7d in the second innings. India bounced back to score 412 but ended up losing the match.
NZ, WI share this spot
As mentioned, NZ's 356 is the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India in Tests. In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium.