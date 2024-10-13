Presenting the highest victory margins for India in T20Is
India bulldozed Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at Hyderabad, whitewashing the visitors 3-0. After clinching the series 2-0, India looked to better their winning streak and did so by a huge margin of 133 runs. Sanju Samson's 111 off 47 balls, and a 3-fer from Ravi Bishnoi sealed the deal for India. We present the highest victory margins for India in T20Is.
168 runs vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2023
India achieved their highest T20I victory margin against New Zealand during the third T20I (2023), winning by 168 runs. Shubman Gill's stellar 126* off 63 balls, along with Rahul Tripathi's 44-run cameo, powered India to 234/4. Hardik Pandya's 4/16, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik, who took two wickets each, helped India dismiss New Zealand for just 66 in 12.1 overs.
143 runs vs Ireland, Dublin, 2018
In the 2018 Dublin T20I, India secured their second-biggest T20I win, winning by a mammoth 143 runs. India posted 213/4 with KL Rahul (70 off 36) and Suresh Raina (69 off 45) leading the charge. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/21) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/16) dismantled Ireland for 70 runs, with four batters falling for a duck.
133 runs vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2024
India crushed Bangladesh in the third T20I in Hyderabad, completing a 3-0 series sweep, (BAN: 164/7) in 20 overs. Samson's brilliant century, along with Suryakumar Yadav's 75 (35) and Pandya's explosive 47 (18), helped India post a massive 297/6, the highest T20I score by a Test-playing nation. The team hit a record 22 sixes and 25 boundaries. Samson hammered eight sixes and 11 fours.
106 runs vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2023
India secured their fourth-biggest T20I win against South Africa in Johannesburg, in 2023. Suryakumar's stellar 100 off 56 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 60 off 41 set a 210-run target. Kuldeep's stunning 5/17 dismantled the Proteas, who collapsed for just 95. Notably, South Africa's lower order contributed only three runs across five batters. India won by 106 runs.