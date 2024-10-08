Summarize Simplifying... In short Sarfaraz Khan will be absent from Mumbai's opening Ranji Trophy matches against Baroda and Maharashtra.

Despite this, he is expected to keep his place in the Indian team, which includes stars like Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.

Sarfaraz holds the record for the first double-century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup, surpassing RD Parkar's 195 in 1972.

Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 222 in Irani Trophy (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sarfaraz Khan to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:07 am Oct 08, 202409:07 am

What's the story Mumbai's star player Sarfaraz Khan won't be playing in the team's opening Ranji Trophy match against Baroda on October 11. The talented batter is likely to spend time at the National Cricket Academy during this period. This comes after Sarfaraz's stellar performance in the Irani Cup last week, where he scored an unbeaten 222 runs, taking Mumbai to victory.

Mumbai announces squad for initial Ranji Trophy matches

Meanwhile, the selectors of the Mumbai team have announced their lineup for the first two games of the tournament. The defending champions will play an away game against Baroda on October 11, and a home match against Maharashtra on October 18. This second match coincides with the India-New Zealand Test in Bengaluru from October 16.

Sarfaraz likely to retain spot in India squad

Despite missing the first two Ranji Trophy matches, Sarfaraz is expected to retain his place in the Indian team. The Mumbai squad for the next matches features star players such as Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur among others. The team's performance in these matches will be keenly followed by cricket lovers across the country.

Sarfaraz became the first batter to score a double-century for Mumbai in Irani Cup history. The previous-highest individual score for a Mumbai batter in this match is 195 by RD Parkar in 1972. Sarfaraz is overall the 11th batter with a double-ton in the Irani Cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the last batter to do so, in 2023.