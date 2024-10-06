Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai's cricket team, led by Rahane, clinched their first Irani Cup victory since the 1997-98 season, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 222 runs and Tanush Kotian's 114.

This win, celebrated for its display of grit and teamwork, comes on the heels of their recent Ranji Trophy triumph.

The match ended with ROI's Ruturaj Gaikwad conceding defeat, marking Mumbai's 15th Irani Cup win. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mumbai won the Irani Cup after 27 years

MCA to honor Rahane-led Mumbai team for Irani Cup victory

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:14 am Oct 06, 202410:14 am

What's the story The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is preparing to honor the Ajinkya Rahane-led Team Mumbai team for their recent Irani Cup triumph. This marks the team's first victory in this prestigious tournament in 27 years. The felicitation ceremony will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, as confirmed by MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

Match details

Mumbai's victory over Rest of India in Irani Cup

Mumbai displayed a strong performance against the Rest of India (ROI) in the Irani Cup match, securing a crucial first-innings lead of 121 runs. This lead was instrumental in their first win since the 1997-98 season. The team's success was built on Sarfaraz Khan's unbeaten 222 runs and Tanush Kotian's 114, which overshadowed ROI player Abhimanyu Eswaran's contribution of 191 runs.

Naik's statement

MCA President praises Mumbai team's performance

Naik praised the team's performance, stating that they "demonstrated an outstanding example of grit and determination." He also lauded their tradition of playing 'khadoos' cricket and excelling throughout the five days. Naik further highlighted that this victory was a testament to their teamwork, with each player fulfilling their role brilliantly.

Double triumph

Irani Cup win follows Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy victory

The Irani Cup win is particularly significant as it follows Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy victory. The team set a challenging target of 450 runs for ROI with just over one session of play left. The match concluded when ROI skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad conceded defeat to Rahane, marking the end of the game and sealing Mumbai's 15th Irani Cup win.