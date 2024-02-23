Musheer Khan hammered an unbeaten 128 against Baroda in Ranji Trophy quarter-finals (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals: Mumbai's Musheer Khan hits maiden First-Class century

What's the story Youngster Musheer Khan played a sensational knock for Mumbai against Baroda on Day 1 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. The batter hammered his maiden century in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone of 179 balls. At stumps on Day 1, Musheer is unbeaten on 128, while Mumbai have compiled a total of 248/5 after they were reduced to 99/4 in the first innings.

A valiant knock from the youngster

Musheer walked out in the middle when Mumbai were 57/1. He saw wickets tumble at the other end as Mumbai were reeling at 99/4. He added 43 runs with Suryansh Shedge before the latter was dismissed. Eventually, he stitched a crucial 106*-run partnership with Hardik Tamore. Musheer has been the dominant player in the partnership. His 216-ball 128* is laced with 10 boundaries.

Second-highest run-scorer in 2024 U-19 World Cup

India's Musheer was the second-highest run-getter in the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. He returned with 360 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 60. His 131 against NZ was the second-highest individual score in the tournament. Overall, he slammed two centuries. The star player also claimed seven wickets with his slow left-arm spin at an average of 26.57.

Musheer steps up under pressure

The teenager batted with grit and determination to save Mumbai from a tricky situation in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. Mumbai are already missing experienced batters like Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer, and therefore, Musheer grabbed this opportunity with both hands and made it count in only his fourth First-Class match. This is also his first match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign.

A look at his early First-Class numbers

Musheer made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in 2022 against Saurashtra. He had scored 96 runs from his previous three FC matches with 42 being his highest score in this format. But the youngster fought his way through to hammer his maiden century in First-Class cricket. He has scored over 200 runs in this format and will look to add more on Day 2.

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 57 runs before they both were dismissed. Baroda struck back as they found Mumbai 99/4 at one stage before Musheer and Suryansh steadied the ship. Later, Musheer and Tamore brought Mumbai back into the game with their 106*-run partnership. At stumps, Mumbai are 248/5 with Musheer (128*) and Tamore (30*) present at the crease.