2024 Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube smashes his third 50-plus score

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:44 pm Feb 02, 202409:44 pm

What's the story Shivam Dube played a captain's knock for Mumbai on Day 1 against Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The dasher clobbered his ninth First-Class fifty and his third 50-plus score in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Dube's 73-ball 72 was studded with 12 boundaries and a solitary six. His counter-attack knock helped Mumbai finish 330/6 at stumps on Day 1. Here's more.

Next Article

Knock

A counter-attacking knock from Dube

Mumbai were in a spot of bother when they were 84/4 and Dube came out in the middle. The Mumbai skipper played his natural game and stitched a 144-run stand with Suryansh Shedge, taking them beyond the 230-run mark. The dasher didn't allow the Bengal bowlers to settle and kept the scoreboard ticking after a shaky start. Eventually, Dube was dismissed by Mohammed Kaif.

Information

His performance in the Ranji Trophy this season

Dube has now amassed three 50-plus scores in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He slammed 51 and 1 against Kerala followed by 4 and 117 versus Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed 3/32 against UP in the last match. Eventually, he smashed 72 against Bengal.

India

Dube was exceptional in the T20I series against Afghanistan

Dube announced his return to the Indian T20I setup against Afghanistan with a couple of fifties in the three-match series. The all-rounder was honored with the Man of the Series award for his exceptional performances in the series. He was the highest run-getter in the series with 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 158.94. Dube also claimed two wickets.

Information

Dube captaining Mumbai against Bengal

Dube was promoted as vice-captain ahead of their Ranji Trophy clash against Bengal. He replaced spin-bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani, who has missed this clash due to his commitments with India A. However, with Ajinkya Rahane getting dropped, Dube was appointed as Mumbai's captain against Bengal.

Stats

A look at his First-Class numbers

With this knock, Dube has amassed 1,298 runs from 20 First-Class matches at an average above 47. Besides his nine fifties, he has also tonked three centuries in this format. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the all-rounder has hammered 286 runs from six innings with a century and a couple of fifties. Dube made his FC debut for Mumbai in 2017.

Summary

Here's the Day 1 summary

Mumbai started brilliantly with Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 50 runs before the latter was dismissed. Later, they were reduced to 87/4 when Dube and Shedge slammed fifties and took them beyond the 230-run mark. After their dismissals, Tanush Kotian (55*) and Atharva Ankolekar (41*) added 99 runs together as Mumbai posted 330/6. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal starred for Bengal with 3/95.