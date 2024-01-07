Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit Avasthi scalps career-best 6/27 versus Bihar

Sports

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit Avasthi scalps career-best 6/27 versus Bihar

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:22 pm Jan 07, 2024

Mohit Avasthi claims career-best 6/27 against Bihar in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Mohit Avasthi was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai against Bihar on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The speedster claimed his second five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket while registering his career-best figures. The 31-year-old ran through the Bihar batting order, scalping 6/27 in the first innings. His heroics saw Bihar get bowled out for only 100 runs. Here are further details.

Pick of the Mumbai bowlers!

Avasthi made the new ball talk as he removed Sraman Nigrodh in the very first over. He then dismissed Babul Kumar, reducing Bihar to 30/3. He returned for his second spell, removing Sakibul Gani and Bipin Sourabh in the same over. Later, he sent back the skipper Ashutosh Aman and Akash Raj, to wrap up Bihar for only 100 runs after Mumbai managed 251.

A look at Avasthi's First-Class numbers

The 31-year-old is a late bloomer as he made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in February 2022. Since then, he has seen decent growth as a bowler. Avasthi has claimed 43 wickets from 14 First-Class matches at an average above 27. Besides two fifers, he also owns a four-wicket haul in this format. Avasthi also features in Mumbai's List A and T20 setups.

Avasthi had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The Mumbai speedster returned with 21 wickets in seven matches from the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy at an average of 29.14, claiming a solitary fifer. Avasthi was Mumbai's third-highest wicket-taker last season with only Shams Mulani (46), and Tushar Deshpande (23) claiming more wickets.