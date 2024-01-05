Aamer Jamal claims 6/61 versus Australia, registers these Test records

Aamer Jamal claims 6/61 versus Australia, registers these Test records

By Rajdeep Saha 02:41 pm Jan 05, 202402:41 pm

Aamer Jamal produced figures worth 6/61 versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Aamer Jamal produced figures worth 6/61 versus Australia in the third and final Test at the SCG. Australia managed 299/10 in their first innings after Pakistan scored 313/10. Jamal had earlier dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 2. On Friday, he started by dismissing Travis Head before playing a key role in forcing an Aussie collapse. Jamal has scripted several records. Here are the details.

A brilliant effort from Jamal

Australia were going well at 187/2 before being reduced to 187/4. 18 runs later, Jamal sent Head back after trapping him leg before wicket. Australia then gained control and were 289/5 before Alex Carey departed. Jamal then claimed all four wickets. He sent the dangerous Mitchell Marsh (54), whose booming drive found the fielder. Jamal then cleaned up the tail.

Aussies lose their last five wickets for 10 runs

Australia lost their last five wickets for 10 runs. Once Carey departed, Jamal took over and ran through the Aussie innings. He picked up his final three scalps from a total of just five deliveries.

18 wickets in his debut series

Jamal made his debut in the longest format for Pakistan in the ongoing series against Australia. He claimed 6/111 on debut and then followed it up with 1/28 in the second innings. At the MCG, Jamal picked 3/64 and 2/74. And now, he has taken another six-wicket haul. He has 18 wickets across five innings at 19.22. His economy rate reads 4.02.

94 wickets in FC cricket

Jamal claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. He now owns 94 wickets from 31 matches at an average of over 30. He also owns a four-wicket haul in the format.

Jamal scripts these records for Pakistan

As per cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Jamal is the first bowler in Pakistan's Test history to take 18 wickets in a debut series (3 matches or less). Meanwhile, Jamal has become the fourth Pakistan bowler at the SCG to take six wickets or more in an innings. He has joined Danish Kaneria (7/188), Mohammad Asif (6/41), and Imran Khan (6/63 and 6/102).

Joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series

Jamal is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Australia versus Pakistan series. He shares the top spot with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who owns 18 scalps at just 12.27. Notably, Cummins has three five-wicket hauls in this series.

Jamal scored 82 for Pakistan in the first innings

Jamal frustrated the Australian bowlers with a blistering 82-run knock in the first innings. He smoked nine boundaries and four sixes during his 97-ball stay. Jamal's 82 is now the fourth-highest individual Test score by a Pakistan batter operating at number nine or lower. He became the sixth Pakistan batter to slam a Test fifty in Australia while batting at nine or lower.