Australia beat India in 3rd WODI, sweep series 3-0: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:17 pm Jan 02, 202408:17 pm

Australia Women won by 190 runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia beat India in the 3rd and final WODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Women in Yellow successfully defended 338, with Georgia Wareham picking up three wickets. India were bundled out for 148 in 32.4 overs. A 189-run opening stand between Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Alyssa Healy set up Australia's win. With this, the visitors have swept the three-match series 3-0.

A look at the match summary

Litchfield and Healy were on fire after the Aussies elected to bat. They took them to 189 before the latter departed. Australia, who were cruising at 209/1, plunged to 216/4. However, Ashleigh Gardner (30), Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King propelled them past 330. In response, India lost five wickets before the 100-run mark. Deepti Sharma returned unbeaten (25*) as India perished for 148.

Litchfield slams her second WODI ton

Litchfield and Healy tormented the Indian bowling attack after Australia Women elected to bat. Together, the duo took the Aussies to 100 in the 16th over. By 24 overs, Australia Women had touched the 150-run mark. While Healy departed for 82, Litchfield went on to slam her second WODI ton. She smashed 119 off 125 balls (16 fours and 1 six).

Litchfield averaged 80+ in the series; 600 WODI runs

In her maiden WODI series in Asia, Litchfield smashed 260 runs from three matches at an incredible average of 86.66. She finished as the only Aussie batter with over 200 runs in the three-match series. In 14 WODI innings, Litchfield has raced past 600 runs. She now owns 604 runs at an average of 60.40. It was her sixth fifty-plus score (100s: 2).

An impactful knock from Healy

While Litchfield slammed a fine ton, Healy's knock was as impactful. The latter focused more on rotating the strike. The Australian skipper smashed 82 off 85 deliveries, a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Healy smashed her 16th half-century in WODIs. Pooja Vastrakar knocked her over in the 29th over. Healy was India Women's first breakthrough in the match.

Healy completes 1,000 WODI runs overseas

With her knock in Mumbai, Healy completed 1,000 WODIs runs away from home (home of opposition). She has become the eighth Australian woman with this feat. Healy now has 1,041 runs from 35 away WODIs at an average of 38.55. The tally includes eight fifty-plus scores (two tons). She already has over 1,000 WODI runs at home (1,098).

A record-breaking opening stand

It is worth noting that Healy and Litchfield recorded Australia Women's first century-plus opening stand against India in India (ODIs). They added 189 runs, the highest opening stand against India in WODIs. Healy and Litchfield now also have the highest opening stand by any side in WODIs against India. They went past Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's 169 for South Africa in 2021.

Deepti Sharma completes 100 WODI wickets

Indian spinner Deepti Sharma dismissed the dangerous Litchfield. This was her only wicket of the match. With this, Deepti became only the fourth Indian with 100 wickets in WODIs. She has equaled Nooshin Al Khadeer (100) and is only behind Jhulan Goswami (155) and Neetu David (141). Deepti went past Gayakwad, who has taken 99 wickets in the format as of now.

What about the Indian bowlers?

It was a tough outing for the Indian bowlers, who leaked runs aplenty. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the pick of them as she took three wickets. However, she conceded 57 runs in 10 overs. Amanjot Kaur took two wickets but conceded 70 runs in 10 overs. Vastrakar and Deepti scalped a wicket each. The latter was the most economical Indian bowler (ER: 5.30).

Georgia Wareham takes three wickets

While Megan Schutt ran through India's top order, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham took three wickets. The latter conceded 23 runs in 6.4 overs, while Schutt gave away as many runs in six overs, including a maiden. With this, Wareham went past 40 wickets in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, King and Sutherland picked up two wickets each.