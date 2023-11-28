Glenn Maxwell's record-equaling ton helps Australia beat India in Guwahati

Glenn Maxwell smashed a 47-ball century (Image source: X/@ICC)

A blazing century from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia seal a thrilling encounter against India in Guwahati. They chased 223, with Maxwell getting them home on the final ball. He went on to slam the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a record-breaking century to bolster India. The hosts scored 200-plus runs for the third successive T20I, but Australia made it 2-1.

A look at the match summary

India slumped to 24/2 after Australia elected to field. However, Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav took India past 80. Tilak Varma joined Gaikwad, sharing a century-plus stand. India scored 79 runs in the last five (222/3). Head started with a bang, taking Australia past 60 in quick time. Maxwell and Matthew Wade propelled Australia past 200. The duo chased 21 runs in the final over.

Maxwell's onslaught stuns India

Maxwell took Australia past 120 after three batters departed with 100 runs. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David also got dismissed in quick succession, but Maxwell's onslaught continued. Australia needed 49 runs off the last three overs, and Maxwell smashed a 47-ball ton. He hammered a six and three fours in the final over, helping Australia chase 21 runs. Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104(48).

Gaikwad slams a 52-ball ton, his maiden in T20Is

Gaikwad was India's hero in the first half, having slammed his maiden T20I century. The highlight of his knock was the scintillating strokes in front of the wicket. Gaikwad shared a crucial stand with Suryakumar before adding 141 runs with Tilak. Gaikwad completed his century in the final over off 52 balls. He smashed a 57-ball 123* (13 fours and 7 sixes).

Second-highest individual score for India in T20Is

Gaikwad recorded the second-highest individual score for India in men's T20Is. He is only behind Shubman Gill, who smashed an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Gaikwad surpassed Virat Kohli, whose 122* came in the form of his maiden T20I ton (Asia Cup 2021). Gill, Gaikwad, and Kohli are the only three Indians with scores of over 120 in T20Is.

First Indian with T20I ton against Australia

Gaikwad has become the ninth Indian to slam a century in men's T20Is. The others are Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Only Rohit (4), Suryakumar (3), and Rahul (2) have multiple T20I tons. Notably, Gaikwad has become the only one with a ton against Australia in the format.

Second-most runs by an Indian in last three overs

Gaikwad hammered Aaron Hardie for 3 sixes and a four in the 18th over. It turned out to be a 25-run over. In the final over, Gaikwad slammed 3 sixes and 2 fours against Glenn Maxwell. As per Bharath Seervi, Gaikwad is the second Indian after Yuvraj Singh to have smacked over 50 runs in the last three overs of a T20I.

Joint-most expensive returns for Australia in T20Is

Young Aaron Hardie conceded 12 and eight runs in his first two overs in T20I cricket. However, his third over cost Australia 25 runs where Gaikwad went berserk. The right-arm seamer conceded 64 runs in three overs, the joint-most expensive returns for Australia in T20Is, as per Cricbuzz. Andrew Tye gave away 64 runs against New Zealand in 2018 in Auckland.

Most runs conceded by an Australian in an over (T20Is)

Australian skipper Matthew Wade asked Maxwell to bowl the final over after Hardie went for runs. Maxwell leaked 30 runs, the most conceded by an Australian bowler in an over in T20Is. He went past Brett Lee (27 vs WI, The Oval, 2009).

A phenomenal performance from Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff was once again Australia's most economical bowler in the match. The left-arm seamer continued to spray the ball in the good-length area. Behrendrorff bowled an outstanding first spell before finishing in the middle overs. The Australian seamer conceded just 12 runs from four overs, taking a solitary wicket. He recorded an economy rate of 3.00 in a high-scoring encounter.