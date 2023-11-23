Josh Inglis smashes joint-fastest T20I century for Australia: Key stats

Australia's Josh Inglis hammered a 47-ball century

Australian cricket team batter Josh Inglis tore apart the Indian bowling attack in the 1st T20I in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batter came out all guns blazing and added a century stand with Steven Smith, who lost Matthew Short in the fifth over. Inglis smashed a 47-ball century, now the joint-fastest for Australia in T20I cricket. This was also his maiden T20I ton.

A power-packed knock from Inglis

Inglis joined Smith in the middle after Australia lost Short for 31 runs on the board. The former went after the Indian bowlers. He smashed 19 runs off the eighth over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Inglis also hammered a flurry of boundaries against Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs. He eventually smashed a 50-ball 110, his maiden T20I ton (11 fours and 8 sixes).

Inglis enters record books

As mentioned, Inglis now has the joint-fastest ton by an Australian batter in T20 Internationals. He equaled the record of former captain Aaron Finch, who hammered a 47-ball ton against England in 2013 in Southampton. Notably, Glenn Maxwell is the only other Australian to have scored a T20I ton in less than 50 balls (49 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2016).

Australia's fastest T20I centurion against India

According to Bharath Seervi, Inglis has become Australia's fastest centurion against India in T20I cricket. He went past Maxwell, who smashed a 50-ball ton against India in 2019. Overall, the one from Inglis was the second-fastest T20I ton against India after David Miller (46 balls).

His maiden international century

It is worth noting that Inglis hammered his maiden century in international cricket. Before the 1st T20I, he had only two half-centuries in One-Day Internationals. This means Inglis slammed his maiden fifty-plus score in the shortest international format. He now has 375 runs from 13 T20Is at an average of 34.09. The dasher has a strike rate of 34.09 in the format.