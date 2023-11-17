Decoding South Africa's semi-final defeats at the ODI World Cup

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding South Africa's semi-final defeats at the ODI World Cup

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:46 pm Nov 17, 202303:46 pm

SA were beaten by Australia in the semis of the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa once again fell short in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia at the Eden Gardens. This is their fourth defeat at this stage of the tournament along with a tie. They have a bitter history of faltering at this stage and it was no different in 2023. Here we decode SA's semi-final defeats at the ODI World Cup.

2/6

Unfortunate rain interruption in the 1992 World Cup semi-final

It was a bizarre defeat for the Proteas as they lost by 19 runs (revised target) against England in the 1992 World Cup semi-final. Courtesy of Graeme Hick's 83, England posted 252/6. At one stage, SA required 22 runs off 13 balls to win the clash. But play was interrupted by rain and after returning SA needed 22 runs off a single delivery.

3/6

A sorry show from SA in the 2007 WC semi-final

Probably their worst semi-final performance in the ODI World Cup, SA folded for only 149 runs against Australia in the 2007 edition. The Proteas batters fell like a pack of cards in front of Glenn McGrath (3/18) and Shaun Tait's (4/39) brilliance. Australia reached the target in 31.3 overs and won by seven wickets. Michael Clarke played a brilliant knock of 86-ball 60*.

4/6

A low-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens (2023 WC)

SA were once again on the wrong end as they suffered another defeat at the 2023 World Cup semi-final by three wickets at the Eden Gardens. They had a poor start to the game, losing quick wickets but David Miller's fantastic century helped them reach a total of 212. In reply, wickets tumbled for Australia but they held their nerves better than the Proteas.

5/6

SA came second best against a spirited NZ in 2015

SA were beaten in the 2015 World Cup semi-final by the Kiwis courtesy of some exceptional batting from Grant Elliot. Batting first, the Proteas compiled 281/5 in 43 overs courtesy of some crucial knocks from Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Miller. In reply, NZ needed 299 in 43 overs (DLS method) as Elliot (83*)and Corey Anderson's brilliant striking steered the Kiwis home.

6/6

The infamous tie at the 1999 World Cup semi-final

SA's biggest heartbreak happened in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Courtesy of Shaun Pollock's fifer, Australia were bundled for 213. In reply, SA lost wickets until Lance Klusener played a brilliant knock. With nine needed off the last over, Klusener slammed two consecutive boundaries. However, Australia ran out Allan Donald to tie the fixture. The Aussies qualified on better NRR (Super Sixes).