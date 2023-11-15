Shreyas Iyer slams his second World Cup century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:42 pm Nov 15, 2023

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli shared a double-century stand

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has smashed his fifth century in One-Day Internationals. Iyer continues his sublime run by hammering his second century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His quickfire knock came against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Iyer added a double-century stand with Virat Kohli, who scored a record-breaking 50th ODI ton.

A blistering knock from Iyer

Iyer came to the middle after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for 71 runs. The former joined forces with Kohli and paced India's innings in a sturdy manner. While Kohli constantly rotated the strike, Iyer went after spinners. Iyer smashed eight sixes en route to his century that came in the 48th over. He completed his century off 67 balls.