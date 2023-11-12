ICC World Cup, IND vs NED: Pitch and weather reports

ICC World Cup, IND vs NED: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:17 am Nov 12, 202308:17 am

India are atop the points table (Source: X/@BCCI)

The high-flying Team India will meet Netherlands in the last group stage match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Having won their first eight games, Rohit Sharma's men have already sealed a semi-final berth and would like to proceed into the knock-outs unbeaten. Netherlands, meanwhile, can seal a 2025 Champions Trophy berth with a win. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on November 12 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. The venue has witnessed a couple of high-scoring matches at this venue in the ongoing competition.

Will rain play any part?

Unlike the past few games at this venue, the India- Netherlands clash is unlikely to be affected by rain. According to Accuweather, there is a 3% chance of precipitation with a high cloud cover of 71% Humidity is also predicted to be on the higher side at 66%. The temperature can go down to 12-16 degrees Celsius in the evening time.

A look at the venue stats

Teams batting second have won 23 out of 42 ODIs played here. 236 is the average first innings total here while India defended the lowest total of 166/4 against England via the DLS method. New Zealand's 401/6 against Pakistan in this World Cup is the highest ODI score here. India have won 14 of their 21 ODIs at this venue.

Here are the likely starting XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Netherlands Probable XI: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

