World Cup, SA vs AFG: Here is the statistical preview

By Parth Dhall 03:55 pm Nov 09, 202303:55 pm

South Africa are already in the World Cup 2023 semi-finals

South Africa and Afghanistan will square off in match number 42 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. With 12 points, South Africa are already through to the semi-finals. They will face Australia in the penultimate clash. On the other hand, Afghanistan, who missed a historic win over Australia in Mumbai, still have an outside chance of making it to the semis.

The two teams have clashed only once

The two teams have clashed only once in ODI history, which came in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa comfortably claimed a nine-wicket win, having chased down 126. Imran Tahir (four) and Chris Morris (three) shared seven wickets. Openers Hashim Amla (41*) and Quinton de Kock (68) made the run-chase a one-sided affair. They shared a 104-run opening stand.

SA into the semis; Afghanistan still have a chance

As mentioned, South Africa have already sealed the semis berth. They are set to have a top-three finish. However, the Proteas can't dethrone India at the top, who already have 16 points. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will have a do-or-die situation. They would hope that both New Zealand and Pakistan lose their final fixtures. If this happens, Afghanistan can outrightly advance by beating SA.

WC 2023: Top performers for South Africa

De Kock continues to lead the runs column in WC 2023. He owns 550 runs from eight games at 68.75. The tally includes four tons. Notably, each of Aiden Markram (371), Rassie van der Dussen (366), and Heinrich Klaasen (316) has over 300 runs in the ongoing tournament. So far, Marco Jansen has the second-most wickets among pacers in WC 2023 (17 at 24.41).

WC 2023: Top performers for Afghanistan

Opener Ibrahim Zadran is the only Afghanistan batter with over 350 runs in WC 2023 (361 at 51.57). In the last match against Australia, he became Afghanistan's first-ever centurion in ODI World Cups. Besides, Rashid Khan (nine wickets), Naveen-ul-Haq (eight), Azmatullah Omarzai (seven), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (seven) have been leading the charge with the ball.

These players eye milestones

De Kock has an opportunity to emulate Rohit Sharma's record of slamming five centuries in a World Cup edition. He can also become only the sixth batter to score over 600 runs in a single WC. His skipper Temba Bavuma is 11 shy of completing 1,500 runs in ODIs. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj requires one more to complete 50 ODI wickets.