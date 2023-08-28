SA vs AUS 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

August 28, 2023

Both sides will miss several key players (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will play hosts to Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. As both sides have rested several prominent players, youngsters from both camps would be raring to make a mark. The Aussies have been dented with injuries to Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Mitchell Marsh is set to lead Australia. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host this duel (9:30pm IST). Though the track here is usually good for batting, pacers can get some assistance with the new ball. Teams batting first have won 10 of the 19 T20Is played here with 146 being the average first-innings score. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app.

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa have eight wins and 14 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. The two sides last met at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup where the Aussies claimed a thrilling five-wicket win. At home, SA have six wins and seven losses against Australia in T20Is. Australia last played a bilateral T20I series in SA in February 2020. They won by 2-1.

Eyes on youngsters of both camps

As Australia will field a second-string team, veterans like Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa will have to take extra responsibilities. Uncapped duo of Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson can receive their maiden international caps. Meanwhile, 20-year-old sensation Dewald Brevis is in line to make his international debut. Temba Bavuma has a chance to improve his T20I record.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs (WK), Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia (Probable XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

Here are the key performers

SA skipper Markram has an average and strike rate of 40.25 and 150.23, respectively, in T20Is. Brevis owns the highest individual T20 score in South Africa (162). David has scored the most T20 runs in overs between 16 and 20 this year, 437 at a tremendous strike rate of 189.17. Earlier this month, Johnson claimed 3/1 in 20 balls on his The Hundred debut.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Josh Inglis, Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Behrendorff. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi (VC), Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

