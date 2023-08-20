Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series 2023: Presenting the statistical preview

Sports

Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series 2023: Presenting the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 11:25 am 3 min read

Pakistan have never lost an ODI against Afghanistan (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Afghanistan are gearing up to meet Pakistan in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 22. The series will be played in Sri Lanka with the first two matches in Hambantota and the last one in Sri Lanka. This series will serve as a perfect preparation opportunity for the two sides ahead of the Asia Cup. Here we present the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Afghanistan and Pakistan have never met in a bilateral ODI series before. Meanwhile, the two sides have so far locked horns in four ODIs with the Men in Green emerging winners every single time. The two sides have not met in the 50-over format since their meeting in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan won that thrilling encounter by three wickets.

How they have fared in Sri Lanka?

Among visiting teams, Pakistan have the second-most ODI victories on Sri Lankan soil, 32 in 63 matches (NR: 1, Defeats: 27). India top the list with 45 wins. Meanwhile, the Afghan side has played just six ODIs in the Island nation, returning with four defeats and a couple of wins. In June this year, SL thrashed Afghanistan 2-1 in the home ODI series.

Here are Pakistan's key performers

Naseem Shah has claimed 13 wickets in just his first five ODI outings. The tally includes two fifers. Earlier this year, Babar Azam became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs. Fakhar Zaman owns three scores of 180 or more in ODIs. He owns three tons in eight ODIs this year. Shaheen Afridi has raced to 70 wickets in just 36 ODIs.

Here are Afghanistan's key performers

Rashid Khan's ODI bowling average of 18.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the format. With 3,046 and 150 wickets, Mohammad Nabi is both, the second-highest run-getter and the second-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs. Ibrahim Zadran has smashed 315 runs in five ODIs this year at 78.75. Rahmanullah Gurbaz owns four centuries in just 21 ODIs.

Approaching milestones for Pakistan players

Mohammad Rizwan is 92 short of completing 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. With two centuries, Babar can join Saeed Anwar as the Pakistan batter with the most ODI tons (20). Shadab Khan is four scalps shy of completing 100 wickets in List A cricket. Fakhar Zaman (4,773) can become the 29th Pakistan batter to complete 5,000 runs in international cricket.

Approaching milestones for Afghanistan players

Nabi is seven hits shy of becoming the first Afghanistan player to complete 100 ODI sixes. The all-rounder (245 wickets) can also become the second Afghanistan bowler after Rashid (329) to complete 250 international wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (143) can go to 150 wickets for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1,822) can complete 2,000 runs at the highest level.

Share this timeline