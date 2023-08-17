Ireland vs India, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Sports

Ireland vs India, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall August 17, 2023 | 03:25 am 2 min read

The three-T20I series will kick-off on August 18

Ireland are set to host Team India in a three-match T20I series, starting August 18. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India after having made a return from a long-term injury. India recently lost the five-match T20I series in West Indies. On the other hand, Ireland lost the three-T20I series in Bangladesh (1-2) in March this year. Here is the statistical preview.

Ireland yet to beat India in T20Is

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

Bumrah eyes 30-wicket mark overseas

Bumrah, who averages an incredible 20.22 with the ball in T20Is, is all set to make his international comeback. While the right-arm seamer has taken 70 T20I wickets, 27 of them have come away from home. In the upcoming series, Bumrah could become just the fourth Indian bowler to take 30 or more wickets in foreign conditions.

Andrew Balbirnie set to complete 2,000 T20I runs

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie eyes a monumental feat in T20I cricket. He is 35 shy of completing 2,000 runs in the shortest format. If Balbirnie manages to crack this, he will also surpass Kevin O'Brien (1,973) to become Ireland's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is. Veteran batter Paul Stirling tops the list for Ireland, having slammed 3,397 runs.

Mark Adair targets 100-wicket milestone

Right-arm seamer Mark Adair has been a vital cog in Ireland's T20I bowling setup. He requires three more to complete 100 wickets in the format. Adair will become the first Ireland player to touch the 100-wicket mark in the shortest format. With 97 wickets at 19.31, he is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. George Dockrell follows Adair, with 82 wickets.

Adair could be the fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets

Adair could become the fastest pacer to complete 100 T20I wickets. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga currently holds this record (76 innings). Besides, the Irish pacer has featured in 69 innings so far. Overall, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan tops this list (53 innings).

Share this timeline