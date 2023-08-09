How do West Indies and India fare in Lauderhill (T20Is)?

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 03:47 pm 3 min read

India have lost just one T20I in Lauderhill

India bounced back in the 3rd T20I against West Indies to stay alive in the five-match series. The two teams now move to the series' final leg set to be held in Florida. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the final two T20Is on August 12 and 13, respectively. Here are the key stats.

WI are winless in Lauderhill since August 2016

Hosts West Indies have a dismal record in Lauderhill in T20I cricket. They have lost six out of 10 matches at this venue, winning just three. One of the matches was washed out. In fact, the Caribbeans are yet to win a T20I here since August 2016. They have lost each of their last six T20Is in Lauderhill.

India have won their last four T20Is here

On the other hand, India have fared well in Lauderhill in T20Is. They have won four out of six encounters, losing just one. One of the matches was abandoned. India defeated WI in each of their last four encounters at this venue (twice in 2019 and 2022 each). Notably, India claimed one-sided wins in every match.

Three 200+ totals in Lauderhill

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is famous for producing high-scoring encounters. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here. Two of them came in the same match, in 2016, when WI beat India by a solitary run. WI smashed a mammoth 245/6 after being put to put. India nearly snatched a victory, scoring 244/4 (20).

Who has scored the most runs here?

Rohit Sharma, who is not a part of the ongoing series, has the most runs in T20Is in Lauderhill. He has smashed 196 runs from five T20Is at a strike rate of 153.12. WI opener Johnson Charles follows Rohit, with 182 runs (SR: 152.94). KL Rahul and Evin Lewis are the only two centurions here. Notably, both tons came in the same T20I (2016).

India's leading wicket-taker in Lauderhill

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is in Lauderhill. He owns six scalps from two T20Is at 7.16 here. Notably, Bishnoi's career-best bowling figures came on this venue during the 2022 series (4/16).

What happened in the last T20I in Lauderhill?

West Indies and India squared off in the last T20I in Lauderhill in 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side racked up 188/7 after electing to bat first. Shreyas Iyer (64) and Deepak Hooda (38) were among the runs. Despite losing three wickets, WI were faring well at 50/3. However, Axar Patel (3/15), Kuldeep Yadav (3/12), and Bishnoi (4/16) dismantled them on 100.

