WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 29, 2023 | 06:48 pm 2 min read

The visitors are without Rohit Sharma for this game (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCi)

After a shambolic defeat in the first ODI, West Indies will try and do everything to make a comeback in the second clash on July 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Meanwhile, India will aim to close out the three-match series. The visitors are without Rohit Sharma for this game. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the side. Here's the toss update.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is on the slower side and as we saw in the last match, spinners will enjoy bowling here. Batters will get runs only when they get set. 227 reads the average first innings score here in ODIs. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 7:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India have the edge in the head-to-head record against West India in ODI cricket. The Indians have won 71 matches, while WI have bagged only 63 victories out of the total 140 ODIs played against each other. Two matches ended in ties and four finished without a result. Their last meeting was the first ODI of this series, which India won by five wickets.

Here are the two teams

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India without Rohit and Kohli

Pandya confirmed that Rohit and Virat Kohli have been playing constant cricket and are hence rested as few questions need to be answered for the team. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel have come in for Rohit and Kohli.

