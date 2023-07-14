Virat Kohli completes 8,500 runs in Tests: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 01:55 am 3 min read

Kohli became the sixth Indian to score 8,500-plus runs (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has completed 8,500 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing opening Test against West Indies in Dominica marked his milestone. Kohli entered the game, requiring 21 runs to accomplish the mark. Among active Indian players, no other batter owns more Test runs than Kohli. He is the sixth Indian to accomplish the 8,500-run mark. Here are further details.

1st Test: India have dominated the show so far

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma shared an unbeaten 80-run stand on Day 1. On Day 2, both players registered tons. Rohit perished for 103 (229/1) before Shubman Gill departed (240/2). Since then, Yashasvi and Kohli have added a 40-plus stand.

Sixth Indian to get the feat

As mentioned, Kohli has become the sixth Indian to get the 8,500-run milestone in Tests. He has joined greats like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781), and Virender Sehwag (8,586) in the elite list. Standing in his 110th Test, Kohli averages over 48 in the format. The tally includes 28 tons and as many fifties.

A look at Kohli's Test journey

Kohli made his Test debut during the 2011 tour of West Indies. Though he could not do much in his maiden series, he soon became a vital part of the team. His best was unleashed after becoming the Test captain in 2014. Kohli then played one stellar knock after another and guided India to numerous wins. He stepped down from the role last year.

Most double-tons as captain

Kohli's tally of seven double-tons is the most for an Indian in Tests. All his double-centuries have come while leading the team. No other skipper has as many or more such scores. Meanwhile, only Brian Lara (9), Kumar Sangakkara (11), and Sir Don Bradman (12) own more Test double-tons. His tally of 5,864 Test runs at 54.80 is the fourth-most for a skipper.

His home, away, and neutral record

Kohli owns 4,144 runs in 50 home Tests at 60.05. His tally of 14 Test tons at home is the fourth-most for an Indian (50s: 12). He tallies over 4,240 runs at a 41-plus average in away 57 away Tests. The tally includes 14 tons and 16 fifties. The 34-year-old has also returned with 120 runs at 30 in a couple of neutral Tests.

His overall numbers against WI

Standing in his 15th Test against West Indies, Kohli has raced past 840 runs against the opposition at an average of over 42. The tally includes two tons and as many as five fifties. Notably, his maiden Test double-ton was also recorded against West Indies in the 2016 Antigua Test. He scored a match-winning 283-ball 200 in that game.

