Ravichandran Ashwin takes a record-breaking 33rd fifer in Tests: Stats

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a record-breaking 33rd fifer in Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 01:22 am 2 min read

Ashwin now has the most Test fifers among active cricketers

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin outclassed the West Indies on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Windsor Park, Dominica. The senior spinner took a stunning five-wicket haul as the hosts were bundled out for just 150 in the final session. Ashwin now has 33 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, now the most among active cricketers. He broke several other records on Day 1.

Ashwin takes five wickets

Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He outfoxed the Caribbean batters with his vicious variations throughout Day 1. Once again, Ashwin and Jadeja hunt in pair as they shared eight wickets. The former took five wickets for 60 runs in 24.3 overs. He took his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the most among active cricketers.

Ashwin surpasses James Anderson

Ashwin (33) and Anil Kumble (35) are the only two Indians with over 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32) are the only other players to have taken more than 30 Test fifers. Notably, Ashwin surpassed Anderson to record the most Test fifers among active players.

Ashwin completes 700 international wickets

Ashwin, who perturbed the Caribbeans, has completed 700 wickets in international cricket. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph. The former has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indians with this feat. Notably, Ashwin is one of only two Indians to have taken over 450 wickets in Test cricket.

First Indian to dismiss father-son duo in international cricket

Ashwin added another feather to his cap after dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The Indian spinner got rid of the latter during the 2011 series. With this, Ashwin has become the first Indian to dismiss the father-son duo in international cricket. Mitchell Starc and Simon Harmer have also dismissed the Caribbean father-son duo.

WI bowled out for 150 on Day 1

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Chanderpaul added 31 runs after WI elected to bat. However, Ashwin removed both of them in the first session. Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood too departed before lunch. Jadeja dismissed Joshua Da Silva shortly after the match resumed. Although Jason Holder and Athanaze took WI past 100, they perished following tea. The hosts managed 150 after 64.3 overs.

Here's how Ashwin dismissed Junior Chanderpaul

Poll Will Ashwin surpass Kumble to become India's highest wicket-taker?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline