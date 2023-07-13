1st Test: India bowl out WI (150); Ashwin takes fifer

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 12:59 am 2 min read

Debutant Alick Athanaze was WI's top scorer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have bowled out the West Indies for 150 on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Windsor Park, Dominica. The hosts had a positive start after electing to bat but lost successive wickets after the first 10 overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the damage, taking an incredible five-wicket haul. Debutant Alick Athanaze was WI's top scorer, having slammed a 90-ball 47.

The summary of WI's innings

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 31 runs after WI elected to bat. However, Ashwin removed both of them in the first session. Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood too departed before lunch. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Joshua Da Silva shortly after the match resumed. Although Jason Holder and Athanaze took WI past 100, they perished following tea. The hosts managed 150 after 64.3 overs.

Ashwin takes a stunning fifer

Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He outfoxed the Caribbean batters with his vicious variations throughout Day 1. Once again, Ashwin and Jadeja hunt in pair as they shared eight wickets. The former took five wickets for 60 runs in 24.3 overs. He took his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the most among active cricketers.

Ashwin completes 700 international wickets

Ashwin, who perturbed the Caribbeans, has completed 700 wickets in international cricket. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph. The former has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indians with this feat. Notably, Ashwin is one of only two Indians to have taken over 450 wickets in Test cricket.

First Indian to dismiss father-son duo in international cricket

Ashwin added another feather to his cap after dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The Indian spinner got rid of the latter during the 2011 series. With this, Ashwin has become the first Indian to dismiss the father-son duo in international cricket. Mitchell Starc and Simon Harmer have also dismissed the Caribbean father-son duo.

