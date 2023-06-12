Sports

India's next WTC cycle to begin with series in Caribbean

Written by Parth Dhall June 12, 2023 | 09:41 pm 2 min read

India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the schedule of the West Indies tour on Tuesday. Team India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in the Caribbean, starting July 12. Notably, the two-match series will mark the beginning of India's 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. India will play their first Test in Dominica in over a decade.

Dominica, Trinidad to host the Tests

The Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test between India and West Indies, starting July 12. As mentioned, it will be India's first Test at this venue since the 2011 series. The series will then move to the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, which will play host to the second and final Test from July 20.

The schedule of white-ball leg

The Kensington Oval, Barbados, will host the first two ODIs on July 27 and 29, respectively. The two teams will move back to Trinidad for the third ODI (August 1) and the first T20I (August 3). Guyana will host the second and third T20Is before the teams move to the USA. The final two T20Is will be played in Flordia (August 12 and 13).

Have a look at the schedule

CWI announces the fixtures

Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies, announced the fixtures. "We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savor," Grave said in a statement.

India's record in the Caribbean

It is worth noting that India have won their last four series in the Caribbean. West Indies last sealed a series against India at home in 2002 (2-1). Overall, India have won just nine out of 51 Tests in the West Indies. Interestingly, West Indies last defeated India in a Test at home during the 2002 series.

USA, WI to co-host 2024 T20 WC

In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup. The USA, who would co-host the expanded 20-team tournament with WI, are set to record their first-ever World Cup appearance. It is interesting to note that the USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament. They last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

