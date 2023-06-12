Sports

Bangladesh, Afghanistan set to clash in one-off Test in Mirpur

Bangladesh, Afghanistan set to clash in one-off Test in Mirpur

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 12, 2023 | 06:48 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh lost their last Test against Afghanistan in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in a one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur starting on June 14. The hosts will look for redemption against the Afghans as they lost to the visitors the last time they met in a Test at Chattogram. Both teams will miss some significant names, but it is an opportunity for others to step up. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium will assist the spinners and remain low and slow. However, batters will also get runs once they get their eye in. 12 out of 25 Tests played here have been won by teams batting first. The hosts have won seven matches at this venue. Fans can live-stream the match on FanCode from 9:00am IST on June 14.

A look at the head-to-head record

Interestingly, Bangladesh have hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test earlier in 2019 at Chattogram. The match was won by the visitors by 224 runs. It remains the only Test match played between the two teams. Rashid Khan led the charge for the Afghans as he scalped 11 wickets and also smashed a fifty. They have featured in six Tests, winning three of them.

A tall task for Rashid-less Afghanistan

Bangladesh will miss their regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, but they will hope Litton Das guides them to victory this time. They simply can't afford to take Afghanistan lightly. Meanwhile, Rashid will sit out as he suffered an injury and is far from full fitness. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was also omitted. Overall, it will be a tall task for Afghanistan without their talismanic leg-spinner.

Here's a look at the probable playing XIs

Probable Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (captain and wicket-keeper), Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. Probable Afghanistan XI: Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Nasir Jamal, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, and Zahir Khan.

A look a the key performers

Rahim has been the ever-consistent man for Bangladesh. He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests with 5,498 runs at 38.44. Rahmat and Ibrahim have consistently scored runs for Afghanistan, irrespective of the format. They have amassed 385 and 356 runs respectively. While Rahmat averages 32.08, Ibrahim's average reads 44.50. Taijul has scalped 175 Test wickets, which includes 11 fifers.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Mehidy Hasan, Amir Hamza, Taijul Islam (vc), Taskin Ahmed, and Yamin Ahmadzai. Fantasy option 2: Litton Das, Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmat Shah, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Hasmatullah Shahidi, Mehidy Hasan, Amir Hamza, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Izharulhaq Naveed.

Share this timeline