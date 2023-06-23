Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Hope, Pooran script record 216-run stand against Nepal

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 23, 2023 | 10:55 am 2 min read

Hope and Pooran powered WI to a massive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies on Thursday (June 22) recorded their second successive win at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They defeated Nepal by 101 runs to solidify their position atop the Group A points table. Skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran smoked centuries in the contest. They also recorded the second-highest fourth-wicket stand for a WI pair in ODIs. Here are further details.

A match-defining partnership from Hope, Pooran

Batting first in Harare, WI suffered a top-order collapse and were reeling at 55/3. Hope and Pooran came to the side's rescue with a historic stand. While Pooran was the aggressor in the partnership, Hope also scored at a fair rate without taking many risks. They added 216 runs as WI posted 339/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Second-highest fourth-wicket stand for WI

As mentioned, Hope and Pooran recorded the second-highest fourth-wicket stand for the Caribbean side in ODIs. They are only behind Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Carl Hooper, who added 226 runs against South Africa back in 1999. Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja own the highest four-wicket partnership in ODIs, having stitched an unbeaten 275-run stand against Zimbabwe in 1998.

15th ODI ton for Hope

Hope slammed 132 from 129 balls, striking at 102.33. He hit 10 fours and three sixes. Hope registered his 15th ODI ton, becoming the fourth batter from his nation to achieve the mark after Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), and Desmond Haynes (17). Hope has amassed 4,674 runs in 110 ODIs at 50.80 (50s: 22). Notably, he has raced to 75 ODI sixes.

Pooran hits his second ODI century

Pooran played a solid 115-run knock from just 94 balls. His knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. Pooran now has 1,791 runs in 56 ODIs at 38.10. He registered his second ODI century, besides having slammed 11 fifties as well. He carries a strike rate of 98.29. His maiden ODI ton was recorded against Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup.

How did the match pan out?

As mentioned, WI were reduced to 55/3 before 216 runs were added between Hope and Pooran as the foundation was set. Rovman Powell's 14-ball 29 also helped WI in their pursuit of a big score. For Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi was the pick of the bowlers. He claimed 3/52. In response, WI bowlers took regular wickets as Nepal were folded for 238.

