CWC Qualifiers 2023: Shai Hope races past 4,500 ODI runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

Hope averages nearly 50 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Shai Hope smashed a brilliant half-century in his side's opener against the USA at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The batter ended up scoring a 60-ball 54, a knock laced with six boundaries and a maximum. During the course, he also raced past 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. Here are his ODI stats.

A valuable knock from Hope

West Indies, who lost the toss and were asked to bat first, were tottering at 14/2 when Hope arrived in the middle. He joined forces with Johnson Charles (66) and the duo rebuilt the innings with a 115-run stand. While the WI skipper seemed cautious early in the innings, he opened his arms after settling his feet. Nosthush Kenjige eventually dismissed him.

4,500 runs up for Hope

Hope has been a run machine for WI since his debut in the format in 2016. He has now raced to 4,542 in 109 games at a sensational average of 49.91. Notably, his average is the highest among WI batters with at least 200 runs in the format. The tally includes 14 tons and 22 fifties with his highest score being 170.

His run since 2019

Since the start of 2019, Hope has mustered 2,880 runs in 65 ODIs at an excellent average of 51.42. While no other batter has scored as many or more runs in this period, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (2,822) trails him in this regard. Among West Indies batters, Nicholas Pooran trails hope with over 1,600 runs in this period.

Sensational start to captaincy career

In five ODIs as skipper, Hope has mustered 234 runs at an average and strike rate of 78 and 101.29, respectively. Notably, his overall career strike rate reads 75.71. Earlier this year, he scored a ton (128*) on his ODI captaincy debut against South Africa. WI have won three and lost just one ODI under Hope so far.

