CWC Qualifiers 2023: Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel slams 99 versus Zimbabwe

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 02:37 pm 2 min read

Kushal Bhurtel smoked a brilliant 99 in Nepal's opener at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Zimbabwe. The dashing opener showcased remarkable intent and scored runs all over the park. He missed out on his second ODI ton as left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza dismissed him in the 32nd over. Here we look at his stats.

A brilliant knock from Bhurtel

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl at the Harare Sports Club. Nepal openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh embraced the challenge and added 171 runs for the opening wicket. Bhurtel had the lion's share in the partnership as he made the Zimbabwe bowlers toiled hard. The swashbuckler smoked 13 boundaries and two maximums during his 95-ball stay.

A look at his stats

Bhurtel, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has raced to 867 runs in ODI cricket. Standing in his 39th game, the 26-year-old averages just over 23 (23.43) in the format. Only Rohit Paudel (1,300-plus) and Aasif Sheikh (1,100-plus) own more ODI runs than him among Nepal batters. Bhurtel has smashed six fifties and a solitary ton in the format.

How he has fared in 2023?

Bhurtel has been among big runs this year and Nepal would want him to extend his purple patch. In 14 ODIs in 2023, the 26-year-old has raced to 430 runs at 30.71. The tally includes one ton and three half-centuries. Only Aasif Sheikh (480-plus) and Kushal Malla (430-plus) have scored more ODI runs this year among Nepal batters.

