Nicholas Pooran slams his second ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 03:23 pm 1 min read

Pooran shared a century-plus stand with Shai Hope (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has slammed his second century in ODI cricket. The dashing batter reached the three-figure mark in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match against Nepal at the Harare Sports Club. Pooran rescued the Caribbeans alongside skipper Shai Hope after they were reduced to 55/3. The duo shared a century-plus stand. Here are the stats.

Pooran launches his counter-attack

Hope rebuilt the West Indies innings after they suffered a top-order collapse (9/2). He shared a 46-run stand with opener Brandon King before the latter departed (55/3). Pooran then joined Hope in the repair work. The duo took them past the 200-run mark in the 37th over. The former launched his counter-attack and raced to his century off 81 balls (40th over).

