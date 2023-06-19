Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Zeeshan Maqsood smokes a match-winning fifty versus Ireland

CWC Qualifiers: Zeeshan Maqsood smokes a match-winning fifty versus Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 19, 2023 | 11:48 pm 2 min read

Maqsood slammed his sixth ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@TheOmanCricket)

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood slammed a match-winning fifty against Ireland in their opening clash of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club ground. Maqsood registered his sixth ODI fifty which resulted in a five-wicket historic win for Oman. His knock of 59 from 67 balls was laced with four boundaries and a six. Here we decode his stats.

A crucial knock from Maqsood

Maqsood came to the crease when Aqib Ilyas was dismissed and Oman's score read 103/2. He stitched a solid 63-run partnership with Kashyap Prajapati and took the score beyond the 160-run mark. Despite Prajapati's departure, Maqsood continued playing his natural game and added a 56-run partnership with Mohammed Nadeem. Maqsood was dismissed just after they crossed the 220-run mark. Joshua Little dismissed him.

Second-highest runs for Oman in ODIs

Maqsood is one of the senior players for Oman in the tournament. Hence, the onus is on him to lead the team. Courtesy of this knock, he has compiled 1,080 runs in 38 ODIs at an average of 32.72. His tally includes six fifties and two centuries in this format. Maqsood's two centuries have come against Nepal and the USA.

Maqsood has achieved this feat for Oman

Maqsood, who is also a decent bowler, has snapped 54 ODI wickets. He is Oman's second-highest wicket-taker in this format. Maqsood is the only Omani cricketer to have completed 1,000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets in ODIs. He owns a bowling average of 23.46 (4W: 4).

How did the match pan out?

Oman invited Ireland to bat first, Andy McBrine and Paul Stirling started well. However, they lost a few wickets to find themselves in danger. But twin fifties from Harry Tector and George Dockrell saw them post 281/7. In reply, Oman lost Jatinder Singh early, but the likes of Prajapati, Ilyas and Maqsood slammed fifties to guide them to a five-wicket win.

Share this timeline