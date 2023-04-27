Sports

2nd Test: Sri Lanka dominate Day 4 proceedings versus Ireland

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2023

Mendis finished with 245, having slammed 18 fours and 11 sixes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka are on top of Ireland, dominating Day 4 of the second Test with the bat before claiming two Irish wickets (54/2). The Lankan side started Day 4 on 357/1 before Nishan Madushka converted his overnight 149* to a double-century. Kusal Mendis struck his maiden double-ton and Angelo Mathews hit an unbeaten 100. SL declared on 704/3 and now lead by 158 runs.

Day 4 summary of the SL-Ireland match

After adding a solid century-plus stand on Day 3, Madushka and Mendis continued in the same vein. Madhushka brought up a defiant double-ton. Mendis carried on with his aggression and was joined by Mathews as the two added a century-plus stand. Mathews finished on 100* before SL declared. With the ball, Ramesh Mendis claimed James McCollum's scalp.

Madushka slams a solid 205-run knock

Madushka showed his class with a solid century on Day 3 and today he continued to bat with ease. He ended up with two massive stands and played second fiddle in both. His 205 was laced with 22 fours and one six. He was finally dismissed by Andy McBrine (LBW). Mudashka now has 292 runs at 73.00 for Lanka.

Mendis packs a punch

Mendis was a livewire and played his shots. His positive intent helped SL score at a brisk pace. He got to a well-deserved double-ton from just 263 deliveries. Mendis made sure he converted his fine start from Day 3 into something big. He finished with 245, having slammed 18 fours and 11 sixes. Mendis now has 3,938 runs at 37.50 (9 centuries).

Veteran Mathews delivers a solid knock

Mathews came in SL were 496/2. He came in and added a 133-run stand alongside Mendis. He got to his ton with a double, having faced just 114 balls. Mathews's 100* was laced with six fours and four sixes (SR: 87.72). Mathews has raced to 7,218 runs at an impressive 45.39. He hammered his 15th ton.

Ireland lose two wickets in response

Ireland are in a spot of bother in Galle. After being decimated by the Lankan batters on the field, they seem to lack confidence. Ireland have lost both their openers. Mendis' off-break slower through the air saw McCollum managing a nick on his glove. Moor looked to up the tempo but ended up being dismissed for 19. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed his wicket.

A rare feat achieved by Sri Lanka

All top four Lankan batters hammered tons in their innings. For the third time, such an instance in Test history has happened. It was first achieved in 2007 by India against Bangladesh when Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar clocked hundreds. Pakistan repeated the feat in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in the second innings, scoring 555/3 declared.