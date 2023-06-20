Sports

David Warner overtakes Virender Sehwag (Test runs as opener): Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 20, 2023 | 12:30 am 2 min read

Warner scored 36 in the 2nd innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 1st Test of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston, Birmingham, is evenly poised at the moment. Australia bundled England out for 273 in the second innings on Day 4, receiving a 281-run target in response. Meanwhile, Australia finished on 107/3 at stumps, having lost David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith. Despite departing early, Warner managed to break a record in Test cricket.

Warner surpasses Sehwag

Warner, who managed just nine in the 1st innings, looked solid on Day 4. He smashed a 57-ball 36 before falling to Ollie Robinson. However, the former reached a momentous landmark during the innings. Warner has overtaken Indian legend Virender Sehwag (8,207) in terms of Test runs as an opener. Warner, with 8,208 runs, now occupies the fifth spot overall in this regard.

Warner only behind these legends

Warner, one of Australia's greatest openers, averages 45.60 in this position. He is only behind Alastair Cook (11,845), Sunil Gavaskar (9,607), Graeme Smith (9,030), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in terms of runs as an opener in Tests.

Warner fell to Broad in the first innings

In the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test, Warner fell to Stuart Broad, who has made the former his bunny over the years. It was the 15th time Broad dismissed Warner in Test cricket. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times by Broad. Notably, Warner averages less than 20 against Broad away from home in Tests.

Warner's numbers in England

England has never been a happy hunting place for Warner. He owns an average of 25.51 on England soil, having scored 740 runs in 15 Tests. However, 660 of those runs have come while playing against the Three Lions. He averages 25.38 in away Ashes Tests while smashing seven fifties. He has amassed 134 runs at Edgbaston with a paltry average of nearly 20.

Warner has over 16,000 international runs as opener

Warner is one of just six batters with over 16,000 Test runs as an opener. The Australian opener has racked up 16,920 runs from 337 internationals at an average of 42.94. The tally includes 45 centuries and 84 fifties.

