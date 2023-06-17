Sports

2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers: WI lock horns against USA

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 17, 2023 | 08:59 pm 3 min read

This is the first time WI will play against the USA in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@WindiesCricket)

The ICC World Cup Qualifiers will commence on June 18 with former world champions West Indies locking horns against playoff winners, USA. The Americans have fought their way to gain a spot in this stage of the competition and will not go down without a fight. However, it will be a tall task for them to go up against WI. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host this clash on June 18 from 12:30pm IST. This will be the first ODI match at this venue. Before this, the venue hosted 12 T20 matches and teams batting first won eight times. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar.

First ODI clash between West Indies and the USA

This will be the first ODI clash between West Indies and the USA. The Americans will be brimming with confidence after winning the playoffs and will be looking to carry that momentum. Meanwhile, WI swept UAE in the recently concluded ODI series.

USA's first World Cup Qualifiers since 2005

This will be USA's first World Cup Qualifiers since 2005 when the tournament was known as ICC Trophy. However, they will miss their talismanic pacer Ali Khan, who is banned for the upcoming two matches for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. WI, on the other hand, will be looking to replicate their form from the UAE series and show character.

Here are the probable playing XIs

WI probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Sharmarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd. USA probable XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C & wicket-keeper), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nostush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar and Kyle Phillip.

A look at the key performers

Shai Hope has slammed 1,481 runs in 36 ODIs at 44.87 since 2020. He is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs in this period. USA's Aaron Jones amassed 900 runs at 40.90 since 2022. Since 2020, Alzarri Joseph has snapped 63 wickets in 34 ODIs at an average of 22.28. Saurabh Netravalkar has scalped the most wickets (54) for the USA in this period.

