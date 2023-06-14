Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Australian batters occupy top three spots

Written by Parth Dhall June 14, 2023 | 03:03 pm 3 min read

Travis Head and Steven Smith drove Australia to the WTC mace

Australian batter Travis Head jumped three places to occupy the third spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. Head, the Player of the ICC World Test Championship Final, hammered the Indians for 163(174) in the first innings. He also shared a 285-run stand with Steven Smith, who now holds the second spot in the rankings. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne still tops the table.

Why does this story matter?

The heroics of Head and Smith handed Australia the coveted ICC WTC mace as they beat India at The Oval. As a result, the duo has joined Labuschagne in the top three of the ICC Test Batting Rankings. This is the first instance of three batters from the same side occupying the top three positions in the Test rankings since December 1984.

A rarity!

As mentioned, this is just the second time that three batters from a team formed the top trio (ICC Test Batting Rankings). West Indies' Gordon Greenidge (810), Clive Lloyd (787), and Larry Gomes (773) did this in 1984.

A look at the batting rankings

As stated, Labuschagne, Smith, and Head form the top three with 903, 885, and 884 rating points, respectively. New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Pakistan's Babar Azam, and England's Joe Root have slipped to the next three spots, respectively. Daryl Mitchell (seventh) and Dimuth Karunaratne (eighth) have climbed in the rankings. Australia's Usman Khawaja has plunged to ninth, while Rishabh Pant continues to sit on 10th.

First-ever centurion in WTC final

Head became the first-ever centurion in WTC final history on Day 1. He launched his counter-attack after Australia lost three wickets. The left-handed batter kept the scoreboard ticking, having reached the 50-run mark in the 44th over with a four. Head brought up his century off 106 balls in the final session. He finally departed on Day 2 for 163 off 174 balls.

Second-highest Test score for Australia at a neutral venue

Head became just the second Australian batter to have scored over 150 in a Test innings at a neutral venue. Warren Bardsley is the only other Australian to do so. having slammed 164 against South Africa at Lord's in 1912.

Australia's fourth-highest stand vs India (any wicket)

A 285-run stand between Smith and Head laid the foundation of Australia's win against India. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fourth-highest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. A look at the top three stands: Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (386 in 2012), Clarke and Michael Hussey (334* in 2012), Ponting and Clarke (288 in 2012).

What about the bowling rankings?

Among bowlers, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon climbed two places for joint-sixth with England pacer Ollie Robinson (777). Lyon took a solitary wicket in the first innings (WTC final) before taking four as Australia defended 443. Pacer Scott Boland, who jeopardized the Indian batters, moved up five places to 36th. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, despite missing the final, continues to top the bowling rankings.

