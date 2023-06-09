Sports

WTC Final, Pat Cummins finishes with 3/83 versus India: Stats

WTC Final, Pat Cummins finishes with 3/83 versus India: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 09, 2023, 07:49 pm 2 min read

Cummins has scalped 220 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers against India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Cummins led the Aussie pacers as he finished the first innings with 3/83 from 20 overs (ER: 4.20). However, the Australian skipper went for too many runs and bowled six no-balls. Ultimately, Australia bundled out India for 296.

Cummins's spell versus India

Cummins struck early when he trapped Rohit Sharma right in front of the wickets on Day 2. He bowled with a good rhythm and trapped Ajinkya Rahane as well but on review it was adjudged as a no-ball. On Friday, Cummins also dismissed Shardul but once again it was a no-ball. Finally, he dismissed Rahane and Umesh Yadav to complete his three-fer.

A look at his record against India

The 30-year-old speedster has a tremendous record against India in this format. He has snapped 49 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 25.59. He has only scalped more wickets against England (73). Cummins boasts an economy rate of 2.86 versus India with the best bowling spell of 6/27.

Cummins gets to 220 Test wickets

Courtesy of his three-fer against India in the WTC Final, Cummins has raced to 220 wickets in his 50th Test. The Speedster owns an impressive average of 21.59. He has compiled eight five-wicket hauls and only a solitary 10-wicket match haul. Among Aussies, Cummins is ranked 15th in the wickets tally. He is among the 19 Australian bowlers who have picked 200-plus wickets.

A look at his record at The Oval (Tests)

Cummins has mustered eight wickets at The Oval in two Test matches. 3/83 reads his best innings figures at this iconic ground. The Australian skipper owns an average of 29.25 but his economy of 3.50 here is slightly on the higher side.

Australia gain a 173-run lead

After scoring 469/10 in the first innings, Australia had India under the cosh at 71/4 and then 152/6. However, Rahane and Shardul's century-plus stand helped India avoid the follow-on. India's 296/10 ensured the Aussie gained a 173-run lead in the first innings.

Share this timeline