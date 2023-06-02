Sports

WTC Final: Decoding Australia's road to the summit clash

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 02, 2023, 10:09 am 3 min read

Australia will look to add another ICC trophy to their cabinet as they meet India in the World Test Championship final at London's Kennington Oval, starting on June 7. Australia, under Pat Cummins, dominated the 2021-23 cycle and finished atop the standings. In fact, they lost a solitary series in the entire cycle. Here we decode Australia's road to the summit clash.

The 4-0 Ashes Triumph

Australia's first assignment in the cycle was the high-voltage Ashes 2021-22, which also marked Cummins's Test captaincy debut. England were humiliated throughout the series as the Aussies won the first three games comprehensively. Though the visitors managed a draw in the fourth game, they suffered another defeat in the final affair. Australia hence won by 4-0 and retained the Ashes urn.

The historic tour of Pakistan

March 2022 marked Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998. The first two Tests of the three-match series ended in dull draws as the track hardly had any assistance for the bowlers. Australia, however, managed a 115-run win in the final Test to clinch the series 1-0. It was a series win for the Aussie team in the sub-continent.

The 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka

Australia then traveled to Sri Lanka for a two-match series which ended in a 1-1 draw. The visitors dominated the opener and walked away with a 10-wicket triumph. However, the Lankans bounced back and won the final match by an innings and 39 runs.

Australia drubbed West Indies

In late 2022, the Aussies thrashed West Indies 2-0 at home to all but secure a spot in the WTC final. The hosts won the two games by margins of 164 and 419 runs, respectively. With the help of three tons, Marnus Labuschagne clobbered a whopping 502 runs in the series. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon walked away with 12 wickets.

2-0 win over South Africa

The Aussies continued their dominant run in the three-match home Test series against South Africa. While the hosts won the first two games comfortably, the final match ended in a draw as rain washed out the major part of the duel.

Final assignment versus India

Australia's solitary series defeat in the cycle came in their last assignment versus hosts India. The visitors needed just a draw to secure a ticket for the summit clash. While India comfortably clinched the first two games, Australia, under Steve Smith, bounced back and won the third Test. India won the series 2-1 as the final Test ended in a draw.

Australia finish at the top

A nine-wicket victory in the third Test versus India confirmed Australia's berth in the WTC final. They finish the cycle with 11 wins, five draws, and three defeats. With a PCT of 66.67 %, they finish at the top of the table. Notably, Australia narrowly missed out on a final berth in the inaugural (2019-21) cycle, having finished at the third position.