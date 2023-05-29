Sports

Shubman Gill finishes with second-most runs in an IPL season

Shubman Gill recorded 890 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shubman Gill's record-breaking run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season finally comes to an end. The Gujarat Titans batter smashed 39(20) in the high-voltage final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With this, he raced to 890 runs (IPL 2023), the second-most by a batter in a season. Here we decode his stats.

A season to remember for Gill

Gill, who has been in sublime form, seemed to be in fine touch in the final too. He managed 39(20) with the help of 7 fours. Virat Kohli, who scored 973 runs in 2016, remains the only player with over 900 runs in an IPL season. Besides, Gill went past Jos Butter's tally of 863 runs (IPL 2022), having slammed 890 runs.

Sensational run in IPL finals

The CSK clash marked Gill's third consecutive appearance in IPL finals. The batter crossed the 35-run mark every single time. He played a crucial 45*-run knock off 43 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the last season's final, guiding GT to the trophy. In IPL 2021, he slammed a crucial 43-ball 51 against CSK while representing Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit in a losing cause.

Three tons in a season

As mentioned, three of Gill's seven fifty-plus scores this season have been converted into centuries. He became the third player after Kohli (4 in 2016) and Buttler (4 in 2022) to slam as many tons in an IPL season. While Gill averaged 63.57, his strike rate is in excess of 158 in IPL 2023. No other batter has even 750 runs this season.

Sensational run at home

Gill relishes playing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and has slammed 572 runs in IPL 2023 here at a 70-plus average (71.50). The tally includes three fifties and two tons. Kohli (scored 597 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2016) is the only other batter with over 550 runs at a venue in a particular IPL season.