Hardik Pandya averages 27 with the bat in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, while MI knocked out Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. GT skipper Hardik Pandya would want to regain his form with the bat. Here are the stats.

Why does this story matter?

It has been another sensational season for GT as they look like a solid unit raring to defend their IPL crown.

This is only their second IPL season, and both times, they have finished at the top of the points table. The Titans were the only side to reach 20 points.

However, Hardik has been in a downward spiral with the bat.

Hardik averages 27 in IPL 2023

Hardik had a major contribution with the bat in IPL 2022 as GT won the title. He was the fourth-highest run-getter of the season, having slammed 487 runs at an average of 44.27. This season, Hardik has scored just 297 runs from 14 matches at 27.00. Although the star all-rounder owns two half-centuries, he hasn't been among the runs consistently.

Hardik vs pacers in the season

Hardik has been dismissed six times by the pacers in IPL 2023. He has an average and a strike rate of 24.50 and 122.50, respectively. The tally includes just three sixes and 15 fours. MI's new hero Akash Madhwal can target Hardik in the match.

Hardik hasn't fired in the second half

Hardik has scored in double figures just once in his last four innings. His scores read 8, 8, 4, and 25. Notably, the all-rounder last slammed a half-century on May 2 (59* vs Delhi Capitals).

What about his bowling?

Hardik hasn't struck much with the ball as well in IPL 2023. He has taken just three wickets at an average of 63.33. His economy rate in the season reads 8.64 (BBM: 1/10).